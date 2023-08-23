Coordinator thanks Mbah for releasing N450m counterpart fund for women project

By Chimezie Godfrey

Enugu State Project Coordinator, Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP), Bar. Mrs Blessing Ogbonna, has thanked Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, for releasing the N450million counterpart fund for the women in anticipation for more funds from the World Bank.

Bar Ogbonna stated this in a statement personally signed by her and made available on Tuesday while thanking the Enugu State Governor for the intervention.

The Enugu State Project Coordinator also promised that the money would be used judiciously to advance the course of women in the state and empower them for positive development.

Ogbonna said, “I seize this opportunity to thank our hardworking Governor, His Excellency Dr Peter N. Mbah for the release of the N450million for the women project. The Enugu State women are elated at our governor for being a He for She, as he is always poised to heed our cries. Our tomorrow is indeed here.

“I also wish to commend the Enugu Governor for the timely intervention as this action will definitely go a long way in empowering our women for positive development.

“ Your Excellency Sir, you have demonstrated your love for our women emancipation and I can assure that the money will be used judiciously.

“We are positive that with your commendable interest in women course, the sky is not the limit but the beginning point for our women to excel in all their activities.

“I also wish to assure our amiable Governor that the Nigeria For Women Project Enugu State under my watch, will live up to expectations and take our women to the next level. “

The Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP) is a strategic long-term engagement between the World Bank and the Government of Nigeria to support the government’s goal of ensuring gender equality.

One of the objectives of the programme is to provide an investment that will improve the livelihoods of women in Nigeria to boost inclusive growth by ensuring economic opportunities for women in addressing gender inequality.

The NFWP, a World Bank assisted programme and an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, believes that women’s empowerment is essential to their ability to ensure women economic empowerment and, by extension, the resilience of their households and communities.

According to NFWP, by building assets, women can better respond to family needs and mitigate risks and the effects of climate and other shocks on livelihoods, saying that gender disparities in earnings is holding back the Nigerian economy.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

