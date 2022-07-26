Coordinator tasks NYSC members on national unity

By Precious Akutamadu

Mr George Mfongang, the Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Rivers

has urged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to the state to promote unity.

He made the call during swearing-in ceremony of the 2022 Batch B Stream 2 of NYSC members at the Nowa Tai Orientation

camp in Bori Local Government Area of Rivers.The coordinator advised the youth corps members to be well informed about topical national issues so as to equip themselves

for the task ahead.Mfongang, also representing Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fadah, the Director-General of the NYSC, urged the youth

corps members to take serious the training in Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme to develop

and actualise their potential.

He also advised them to see the “Oath of Allegiance” which they swore to, as a guide in all their endeavours.

The Oath of Allegiance was performed by the Chief Judge of Rivers, Justice Chibuzor Amadi, who was represented by Justice Sobore Biambo.The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that a total of 1,273 youth corps members were sworn in during the occasion.(NAN)

