Coordinator lauds Okowa’s widows scheme

September 18, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



The Coordinator, Delta  Widows Welfare Scheme, Elder Isioma Okonta, has said that the initiative remains one of the legacies differentiating the administration of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa from others.

Okonta said this while speaking with newsmen Friday Agbor, Ika Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

According to him, the widow’s welfare scheme was initiated by Okowa 2018 to reach out to widows the state.

He said the governor placed high premium the scheme.

“A total of 5,607 widows have enrolled the scheme across the 270 wards the state. It will interest you to know that through the scheme, all of them are entitled to their stipends and medical care.

“Okowa has shown his magnanimity to these widows because they are poor and vulnerable the society and today they no longer beg for alms,” he said.

“The widows will continue to remember him their prayers just as he has remembered them. Let’s add that Gov. Okowa has done well his agenda of poor widows the state happy,” he said.

According to him, the prayer point of the widows is that whoever succeeds Okowa 2023 should be someone that believes his legacies and would not abandon them.

Okonta said that the first state widows programme, held recently to expose the widows to their rights and welfare, was attended by the wife of the governor, Dame Edith Okowa, among other government functionaries.

He noted that the event witnessed a session where the widows, who were enrolled the scheme, testified.

how their stipends had helped them to put food the table.  (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,