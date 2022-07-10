Coordinator advocates stoppage of free legal representation for paedophiles

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

Cross River Coordinator of Legal Aid Council, Mr John Umeh, on Sunday in Calabar advocated for the stoppage of free legal representation by the council for offenders of child defilement.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that more than 5 per cent of cases been handled by the state’s council where those of paedophiles.

He warned that drastic measures needed to be taken to discourage the menace and suggested free legal representation should not be given to paedophiles as part of measures to be taken.

“I am deeply worried by the rising cases of rape of minors in Cross River and I find it difficult tom establish what the motives behind the surge could be.

“The most painful thing about this is that the offenders would always not find any reason for committing the act.

“Personally, I suggest that we stop giving legal representation to offenders who always felt that they could commit the crime since they would get free legal representation,’’ Umeh said. (NAN)

