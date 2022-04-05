Coordinator advises NYSC members to save part of allowance to start business

By Abbas Bamalli

Alhaji Nura Umar, the Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for Borno has advised youth corps members

to save part of their monthly allowance to enable them to start business after their one year service.

He gave the advice during the closing ceremony of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) in-camp training on Tuesday in Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that youth corps members deployed to Borno underwent the three-week orientation course in Katsina because of security situation.

Umar said that by saving part of the monthly allowance, youth corps members who attended the SAED training would be able to start a business they could rely on and even employ others.

He added that “I feel fulfilled because many youth corps members came without any skills, but within the short period they spent in camp, they have learnt a lot.

“They should understand that the best way to make their lives better is through skills acquisition. Once they have learnt and keep practising, they can become business owners.

“I understand that this Batch A Stream II youth corps members numbering about 955 performed very well during the in-camp training.

“I am therefore advising them to pay more attention during the post-camp training, so that at the end of the service, they will go home with a job at hand.”

He appealed to stakeholders to facilitate speedy passage of the NYSC Trust Fund Bill, expected to assist youth corps members with capital at the end of their service.

According to him, the scheme is in collaboration with some partners that can assist the NYSC members with certain capital.

Mr Bitrus Daniel, the Head of the SAED programme, commended members “for their level of dedication and commitment during the training, which saw them recording 100 per cent participation.”

Meanwhile, Aliyu Mu’azu, a graduate of Political Science who participated in plumbing work during the SAED training said all he needed now was capital to enable him to

start a business. (NAN)

