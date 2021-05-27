Cooperatives: Bayelsa remains committed to safety of investors funds

May 27, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Bayelsa says it remains committed to the regulation of cooperatives societies and the of investors’ funds.

The Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Mr Otokitio Oparminola, who stated this in a statement issued late Wednesday, dissociated the from an earlier given by the Bayelsa Bureau for Cooperative Development (BCD) to cooperative societies dealing in foreign exchange trade.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that “Mr Fredrick Sese, Director, BCD, on May 19 directed cooperative societies engaged in foreign exchange trading to reduce their rate of returns from between 20 and 35 per cent to 15 per cent to ensure operational sustainability .

The disparity of positions between the  bureau and the supervising Ministry is coming against the backdrop of the failure of the dominant cooperative in the state, Baraza, to meet its payment obligations to its investors and the trapping of funds running into billions of naira, owned by more 40,000 investors’’.

Baraza had March halted the monthly payment of 25 per cent returns to subscribers and announced a three-month suspension of payment of returns to allow it to recover from the crash.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in April cautioned the public to be wary of investment schemes that offer mouth watering returns.

Meanwhile,  Dr Miebi Briebina, Chief Executive of Baraza Multi Purpose Society,  maintained that the cooperative was neither an investment scheme nor a financial that the EFCC warned the investing public about.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment said that the on downward review of rates of returns to investors was strange and ill-advised without the requisite statutory regulatory approvals.

According to the statement,  claiming that Bayelsa State has ordered a downward review of interest to be paid on contributions of cooperatives to 15 per cent and fixing six months as period for withdrawal of contributions are unauthorised.

“The Bureau for Cooperative Development is an agency under the supervision of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment, the alleged statement is known to the ministry.

“The ministry assures cooperatives in Bayelsa and members of the public that the regulation of cooperative is of great importance to the Bayelsa State Government, hence the enactment of the Bureau for Cooperatives Law in 2014.

“The essence of the 2014 legislation is to ensure the regulation of cooperative in the state.

“Policies that affect cooperative will only be and announced after due consultation and requisite approvals have been obtained.

“Members the public are hereby advised to remain calm and disregard the said statement,” the statement stated. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,