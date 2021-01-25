Cooperate with police to keep Kebbi safe, new CP urges media

The new Commissioner of Police in Kebbi, Mr Adeleke Adeyinka-Bode, has solicited for the cooperation of the media in his task of securing the lives and property of the people of the state.

Adeyinka-Bode stated this Birnin-Kebbi on Monday when he paid a visit to members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He urged the journalists to support the command with vital information that would help in curbing criminal activities in the state.

The commissioner said that the collaboration between the media and the police was necessary in order to rid the state of criminal activities.

“I want our partnership to be strengthened in order to tackle criminal activities in the state.

“It is through you that we get members of the public to be educated on what they need for their security, and what they need to do as a way of collaborating with the police to secure them.

“It is also your job to inform members of the public on our activities, which will assist them directly or indirectly to know what to do,’’ Adeyinka-Bode said.

He called on journalists to adhere strictly to their professional ethics in the interest of peace and national development.

The police commissioner also called on members of the public to assist the police with relevant information that would aid their job.

Responding, the acting Chairman of the chapel, Alhaji Kabiru Dogondaji, thanked the police commissioner for the visit and pledged the support of media practitioners to the command to keep the state safe.

Dogondaji, “The correspondents’ chapel of the NUJ is the life wire of journalism profession. Therefore, as a union, we will do everything possible to support the police by reporting your activities and enlightening the public.

“I desire a situation whereby the chapel, the police and the public will work in harmony for the peace and security of the state,’’ he said. (NAN)