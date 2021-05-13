Cooperate with govt. in tackling insecurity, Group urges Nigerians

May 13, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Alhaji Abdullahi Nurudeen-Adana, acting , Islamic Missionary Association of Nigeria (IMAN) in Kwara, has called Nigerians to continue to support the in its quest to find lasting solution to the country’s security challenges.

Nurudeen-Adana made the call in llorin Thursday while commenting series of lectures organised by IMAN during the month of Ramadan.

According to , can single-handedly solve the problems confronting the nation, hence the need for both Christians and Muslims to join hands with in tackling the problem of insecurity in the country.

The Islamic cleric noted that meaningful development could be attained in any country where there is security of lives and property.

He also urged Nigerians to eschew bitterness, acrimony and hatred among one another for development to thrive.

The IMAN acting expressed the hope that the various lectures organised by the association during Ramadan would succeed in mending the ways of participants and enhance better life for them. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,