Alhaji Abdullahi Nurudeen-Adana, acting Chairman, Islamic Missionary Association of Nigeria (IMAN) in Kwara, has called on Nigerians to continue to support the government in its quest to find lasting solution to the country’s security challenges.

Nurudeen-Adana made the call in llorin on Thursday while commenting on series of lectures organised by IMAN during the month of Ramadan.

According to him, no government can single-handedly solve the problems confronting the nation, hence the need for both Christians and Muslims to join hands with government in tackling the problem of insecurity in the country.

The Islamic cleric noted that no meaningful development could be attained in any country where there is no security of lives and property.

He also urged Nigerians to eschew bitterness, acrimony and hatred among one another for development to thrive.

The IMAN acting chairman expressed the hope that the various lectures organised by the association during Ramadan would succeed in mending the ways of participants and enhance better life for them. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

