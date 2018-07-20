The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has said that the late Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Coomassie’s contributions to the fight against insecurity in the country could not be quantified.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu expressed grief over the death of the one-time police boss in the country.

Saraki also paid tribute to Commasie for contributing to the maintenance of law and order.

He described the late former inspector-general of police as a thorough-bred, diligent officer and gentleman who served his country with all his energy.

Saraki also said that late Coomassie, after retirement, became a statesman, using the platform of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to foster the unity of Nigeria and development, as the chairman.

He commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, the Nigeria Police, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the Government and people of Katsina over the irreparable loss.

Saraki said: “We have lost an officer, gentleman and a patriot. My heart goes out to his wife, children and family members at this moment of grief.

“He shall be remembered for his forthrightness and sense of duty.”

He prayed to God to grant the soul of the deceased a place among the righteous ones in Aljannah Firdausi and his loved ones, the fortitude to bear