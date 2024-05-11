Convocation : President Tinubu to reposition Nigerian universities

President Bola Tinubu says his administration will continue to reposition Nigerian Universities to enable them to adjust the ever-changing demands of modern-day world.

Tinubu said this in Nsukka on Saturday in his address during 52nd Convocation Ceremony of University of Nigeria Nsukka for the award of postgraduates degrees, diplomas and honorary doctorate degrees to four distinguished Nigerians.

He said to achieve this, his administration would continue to address the issues of funding for both research and infrastructural development in universities.

“In recognition of the very important roles being played by universities in research and manpower development, my administration will continue to reposition Nigerian universities to enable them to adjust ever-changing demands of the modern-day world.

“My administration will continue to address the issue of funding both for research and infrastructural development to encourage impactful education that will bring about sustainable development,he said.

Tinubu who was represented by Director of University Education in Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs

Rakiya Ilyasu however said he would in return demand prudence and accountability in the management and utilisation of funds released to universities.

“I will always demand prudence and accountability on funds released to universities in the country by my government.

“I will also demand stability and harmony in universities, so that the era of disruption caused by prolonged industrial actions will be a thing of the past,”he said.

The president congratulated those who earned postgraduate higher degrees and urged them to use it in finding solutions to challenges facing the country.

He also felicitated with those awarded honorary doctorate degrees and Emeritus Professors and urged them to see the honour and recognition as something that would spur them to do more to UNN and humanity

In a remark, the Ooni of Ife, and the Chancellor of UNN, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi urged the graduands and honorary awardees to remain good ambassadors of the university, and play a bigger role in uniting the country.

Earlier in a remark, Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice-Chancellors of UNN said that the 52nd convocation ceremony was for the purpose of conferring the Postgraduate Degrees and Diplomas of the institution to those who have been found worthy in character and in learning.

“I am pleased to announce that a total of 1,438 postgraduate degrees and diplomas of the University of Nigeria will be awarded at this 52nd Convocation Ceremony.

“412 persons will be awarded the Doctorate degree (Ph.D), while 951 graduands will be awarded the Master’s Degrees in different disciplines, similarly, a total of 75 postgraduate diplomas.

“I, therefore, extend my congratulations to all graduands who have survived the rigour required to earn the postgraduate degrees of UNN, you should also be proud of yourselves because you have been found worthy in character and in learning,” he said.

The VC announced that the 52nd convocation would be his last convocation as the VC of UNN as his tenure would end in less than a month,” he said.

Igwe listed those awarded with the honorary doctorate degrees award as follows: Sir Emeka Offor, Chief Executive Officee Officer of Chrome Group of Companies, Doctor of Business Administration, Brigadier General J.OJ Okoloagu (Rtd), an alumnus of UNN – Doctor of Public Administration.

Others are, Prof. El Anatsui, a Globally Acclaimed Sculptor who spent his entire academic career in UNN – Doctor of Letters, and Mr. Igo Weli, a Director at Shell Petroleum Development Company, Doctor of Public Administration.

Meanwhile, two former Vice-Chancellors of UNN, Prof Bartho Okolo and Prof. Benjamin Ozumba were among 10 retired Professors of UNN the university elevated to status of ‘Professor Emeritus.

It would be recalled that the president’s representative had earlier in the day inaugurated many projects completed by the outgoing VC.