Convocation: FUNAAB to graduate 3,223 students

One hundred and twelve first class students are among 3, 222 who will be graduating from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, (FUNAAB) will on Tuesday, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kolawole Salako, has said.

Salako made the fact known at a news conference held at the school premises in Abeokuta on Monday.

He said that of 54 of the first class students were male and 58 female.

He said that during the convocation ceremony, the institution would confer an honorary doctoral degree on the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina.

He said that Adesina, a former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, would be conferred with Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa).

Others to be honoured alongside the AFDB President are two former Vice Chancellors of the institution, Prof. Julius Okojie and Prof. Israel Adu.

Okojie is a former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) while Adu is currently the National President of the Nigerian Institute of Animal Science.

The vice-chancellor said the recipients of the award had made immeasurable contributions to national development in the field of agriculture.

“Our University considers it fit to honour an eminent citizen of Nigeria, and indeed the world with the Degree of Doctor of Science. The awardee is Dr Akinwunmi Adesina.

“He has been the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB); a post he has held since 2015. He was a Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Federal Republic of Nigeria prior to his appointment as AfDB President.

“Adesina is an intellectual giant and a scholar who has left indelible marks in the field of agriculture

“We are glad to associate with the awardees that are proven men with immense knowledge, integrity and extensive reach.

“It is our hope that with these honours, the university will benefit from their rich, wide and wealth of experience,” he said. ( NAN)