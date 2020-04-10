CONVID-19: IMN calls for release of Sheikh Zakzaky

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, has called on the Federal and Kaduna state governments to release its leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky in view of the trying times facing the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This call is contained in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday by the president of its Media Forum, Ibrahim Musa.

He said there are many valid reasons on which his release should be considered by the authorities.

“Sheikh Zakzaky deserves immediate freedom for very many reasons particularly at this difficult period that the nation is facing the scourge of Coronavirus.

“Chiefly among these, he remained in detention despite a 2016 federal high court ruling that declared his arrest and detention as unlawful, unconstitutional and a breach of his fundamental rights.”

He added that even the court case for which the Sheikh is being prosecuted in Kaduna shouldn’t stand against his release at these difficult times, because “two different Kaduna High Courts have since discharged and acquitted almost 200 members of the Islamic Movement, who stood trial for the same charges he is allegedly said to have aided and abetted, for which he is currently unfairly being tried as a ploy to justify his perpetual detention,” according to the statement.

Below is the full statement:

Since the outbreak of this coronavirus pandemic, many countries all over the world have been releasing prison inmates in their thousands ostensibly to decongest them, but also as a way of releasing the innocent ones among them who were unjustly detained. By so doing, the nation receives succor from the Creator of the world because of the magnanimity. It is in this same vein that Nigerian government is expected to release the foremost prisoner of faith in the country and the Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, who has been in detention for almost five years with ailments he sustained in the course of his arrest and detention.

Sheikh Zakzaky deserves immediate freedom for very many reasons particularly at this difficult period that the nation is facing the scourge of Coronavirus. Chiefly among these, he remained in detention despite a 2016 federal high court ruling that declared his arrest and detention as unlawful, unconstitutional and a breach of his fundamental rights.

Secondly, two different Kaduna High Courts have since discharged and acquitted almost 200 members of the Islamic Movement, who stood trial for the same charges he is allegedly said to have aided and abetted, for which he is currently unfairly being tried as a ploy to justify his perpetual detention.

Furthermore, it is a well-known fact that the Sheikh is in dire need of expert medical attention as a result of the injuries he sustained when the military attacked his residence in December 2015. He additionally suffered multiple strokes while in detention and was found to have dangerously very high levels of toxic heavy metals circulating in his system. This much has even been acknowledged by the High Court when they attempted to grant him a medical leave, which was foiled by the authorities.

Lastly, the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and its devastating consequences on the sick and those living in appalling conditions is a cause of grave concern. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world, it is the responsibility of government to seek ways of protecting the vulnerable such as the Sheikh, by granting him his immediate freedom. There is no better time to release the ailing Sheikh than now, given the emergency situation prevailing in the country and his dire health situation.

We therefore unequivocally call on the federal and Kaduna state governments to do the needful by releasing him immediately.



SIGNED BY



IBRAHIM MUSA



PRESIDENT MEDIA FORUM



ISLAMIC MOVEMENT IN NIGERI