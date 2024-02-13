Convict fined N250,000, forfeits iphones used to scam victims on Facebook

A Federal High in Lagos has senteced a convict, Dele Asulemon, to a fine of N250,000 for scamming unsuspecting victims on social media.

The court also gave the convict a non-custodial sentence of six months.

The convict was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Kehinde Ogundare, on a one count charge of cyber crime.

He, however, pleaded guilty to the charge.

Following his plea, the Prosecutor, Mr Abbas Muhammed, proceeded to review the facts of the case through a witness, Mr Usman Ahmed, an operative with the EFCC.

The witness narrated to the court how the defendant was apprehended with iphone 8 and iphone11, which the anti graft agency subjected to forensic examination.

He added that fraudulent and incriminating documents were printed out from the said mobile gadgets, in the presence of the defendant, who endorsed same thereafter.

Ahmed told the court that the defendant’s statement was obtained under caution. in which he admitted involving in betting scam.

The witness also said the defendant misrepresented himself on Facebook and Instagram, as a white lady from the U.S. in search of love and affection.

He said it was discovered that the defendant had benefitted N200,000 from his illicit activities.

The prosecutor tendered the printed documents from the defendant’s phone, his extrajudicial statement, and the iPhones 8 and 11 mobile gadgets.

The court admitted the evidences and marked them as exhibits.

The prosecutor, thereafter, urged the court to proceed and convict the defendant based on his plea as well as the facts presented by the prosecution.

Justice Ogundare found the defendant guilty of the charge and convicted him.

Before the sentence, the defence counsel begged the court to show mercy on the defendant for being a first offender.

He also urged the court to issue a non-custodial sentence.

Delivering judgement afterwards, the court sentenced the convict to a fine of N250,000 or six months of non-custodial sentence.

The court also ordered that the iPhones 8 and iPhone 11 be forfeited to the Federal Government.

In the charge, the defendant was said to have committed the offence between July and September 2023.

He was said to have impersonated one Chloe Downlas, by holding out himself as such, on the Facebook and Instagram App.

The offence contravenes the provisions of section 22(3) of the Cyber Crimes Prohibition Act, 2015. (NAN)

By Sandra Umeh