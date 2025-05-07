Convert forests to military bases to prevent insurgents occupation – Ganduje tells FG

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership on Wednesday said converting forests to military bases will prevent further insurgents’ occupation and improve national security in the country.

By Ahmed Abba

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership on Wednesday said converting forests to military bases will prevent further insurgents’ occupation and improve national security in the country.

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of APC, made the suggestion in Damaturu during a condolence visit to Yobe over the recent terrorists attack on a military formation in Buni-Gari.

Ganduje, who led a delegation of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), said the problem at hand was a national issue that demands urgent attention and collective response.

He said that the unfortunate attack was a deliberate distraction to divert the attention of the state from developmental goals to emergency responses.

The national chairman called for a change in the Nigeria’s national security strategy, saying the use of technology and surveillance in the forest which had become hideouts for criminal elements was paramount.

“Forests that are meant to protect the ecosystem have now become criminal colonies.

“We must liberate these forests. Surveillance cameras and military establishments should be installed to prevent further occupation by insurgents,” he said.

Ganduje, who had similar issue during his tenure as governor of Kano State where he established a military training ground in Falgore forest to neutralise criminal activities, also encouraged Yobe to explore the possibility of adopting same strategy.

The national chairman, however, commended Gov. Mai Mala Buni’s achievements on security despite the challenges posed by insurgency.

He expressed deep sympathy over the attack which left a military base destroyed, adding “we are here to sympathise and condole with the government and people of Yobe State over the unfortunate incident in Buni-Gari.”

In his remarks, Buni thanked the APC chairman and his delegation for the visit, saying it was a demonstration of true leadership and empathy.

“This visit is not just political, it is a clear sign of care. The attack in Buni-Gari is indeed a national concern.

“Insurgents are targeting military formations to steal arms, and these weapons could be used anywhere in the country,” Buni said.

He, however, affirmed Ganduje’s call for a shift in strategy, emphasising that insurgency is evolving and penetrating different regions under various guises.

“This is a wake-up call for all of us. We must act fast, collectively, and with a sense of national duty,” he said.

Buni said the insecurity related issues would top the agenda at the upcoming Northern Governors’ Forum meeting in Kaduna, slated for May 10.

He assured the APC leadership that the governors would work with President Bola Tinubu to restore peace and stability in the region.

The governor also reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting security agencies and collaborating with local communities toward tackling the threat of terrorism. (NAN)