Convert Emefiele’s recovered housing estate to LG Liaison offices- Economist

By Stephen Adeleye

Prof. Salisu Usman, a Political Economist and Development Specialist, has called for the conversion of the recovered housing estate of former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele to Liaison Offices for the 774 Local Government Areas.

Usman, in a statement on Sunday in Lokoja, said this would ensure each council has a physical presence in the nation’s capital and collaborate with federal government ministries and agencies.

The Federal Government has decided to sell the 753 housing units confiscated from Emefiele to Nigerians after a final forfeiture declaration by the judiciary.

The properties were recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and structural integrity test would be done before the sale.

This was disclosed in a joint statement from the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and the EFCC recently.

The estate covers more than 150,000 square metres and consists of duplexes and other types of apartments.

According to Usman, converting these properties into National Liaison Offices for councils will promote national representation, administrative convenience and unity.

“Each LGA would have a physical presence in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), symbolising national inclusiveness and strengthening their identity as fundamental components of governance.

“The proposal will ensure administrative utility, as the estate could serve as official liaison offices for local governments to interface with federal ministries, agencies, and development partners.

“It would also reduce expenses on accommodation for Local Government chairpersons, officials, or delegations visiting the FCT. Additionally, it will promote national unity and generate revenue for each LGA through commercial ventures,” he said.

The academician advised that the cost of building the extra 21 units and completing the existing ones should be equitably deducted from the monthly federal allocations to councils over a period of time.

This approach, he said, would ensure the project’s success and strengthen Nigeria’s federal system.

He added that the initiative would be a legacy project, giving every part of Nigeria a physical footprint in the capital and strengthening grassroots governance at the national level.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)