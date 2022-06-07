Convention: Group urges APC delegates to vote Osinbajo

A group, “Nigerian Youths Decide 2023,” has appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates to vote Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the party’s flag bearer in order to ensure good governance.

The group made the appeal on Tuesday in Abuja, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a rally ahead of the convention.

Mr Makama Paul, Chairman of the group, said it was high time, credible, young, talented and visionary individuals took over the mantle of leadership in order to boost economic and democratic development of the country.

Paul said that the 2023 elections was not do or die, but about good leadership with prospects of unity, sustainable progress and development of the country.

He maintained that meaningful development could only be achieved in an atmosphere of love, peace and unity, saying that Osinbajo’s “enviable wisdom, vibrancy, and humility, a better future is possible for Nigeria.

“It is time for Nigerians, especially the youths to plan and secure their future with leadership and empowerment skills for economic development.

“We need a good leader that is ready to help the youth and make sure they are gainfully employed with an interest of development at heart,” he said.

Mallam Jamilu, a member of the group said discipline, focus and other good qualities of Osinbajo attracted members from various parts of the federation to pursue a common cause of ensuring that he becomes the country’s next president.

Jamilu added that Osinbajo has demonstrated the type of leadership ability and experience needed to pilot the nation’s affairs at this time of her history and would make a true Nigerian president.

He also called on political office holders to reflect on issues bordering on corruption, joblessness and ways of avoiding violence to promote stability and development.

“The whole essence is to build our capacity and explore ways and innovation that will prepare youths for representation in leadership positions at all levels.

“Nigeria is a country of diverse cultures and traditions which can easily be explored for the development of the country through love, care and good relationship with one another.

“There is unity in diversity; that is the strength of Nigeria, and will forever remain our strength,” he said. (NAN)

