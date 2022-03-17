Convention: Buni endorses actions taken by Bello as acting chairman

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), has endorsed actions taken by Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger, as acting chairman of the committee.

Buni confirmed validating those actions in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, while reacting to media reports that he had suspended some of them.

“This is to bring to the notice of all stakeholders and members of the party that the purported suspension of some activities initiated and executed by the CECPC under the acting chairman and Niger Governor, Muhammed Bello is not true.

“Therefore, all activities that were done in my absence remain valid and binding.

“All party stakeholders and members are hereby advised to disregard the previous statement discarding the activities of the committee under the leadership of the acting chairman,’’ Buni said.

He said he duly transferred leadership of the committee to the Niger governor before traveling outside the country for medical attention.

“Therefore, all actions and measures taken by the committee under his leadership as Acting Chairman remain effective,’’ Buni who is also the Governor of Yobe said.

He called for the support and understanding of the party’s members to move it forward to a successful National Convention slated for March 26.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that new national executives were expected to be elected at the party’s national convention to manage its affairs currently being managed by the CECPC.(NAN)

