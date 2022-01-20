Convention: APC releases timetable, begins sale of forms Feb. 14

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Abuja, Jan. 19, 2022 (NAN) The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will begin the sale of forms to aspirants vying for its national offices ahead of the National Convention from Feb. 14.Sen.

John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) announced this in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The APC CECPC at its 19th regular meeting on Wednesday Jan.19, 2022 at the party’s national secretariat considered and adopted the timetable/schedule of activities for the Feb.26, APC National Convention,” he said.

According to him, the schedule of activities ahead of the party’s national convention is as seen below:

“Receiving of the interim report of the National Reconciliation Committee, Jan. 31, 2022.

“Consideration and adoption of Reports of State Congresses – Feb.2, 2022.

“Inauguration of the State Executives – Feb. 03, 2022.

“Sale of forms to all aspirants vying for National Offices at the APC National Secretariat, Feb. 14, 2022.

“Submission of completed forms and accompanying documents at the APC National Secretariat on or before Feb.19, 2022.

“Publication of Sub-Committees – Feb.19, 2022.“Screening of all aspirants vying for National Offices – Feb.20 – Feb. 22.

“Screening Appeals to hear and resolve complaints arising from the screening exercise – Feb. 23, 2022.

“Accreditation of all statutory and elected delegates to the National Convention – Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2022;

“National Convention to elect National Officers to the National Executive Committee (NEC) – Feb 26, 2022;

“National Convention Appeal to hear and resolve complaints arising from the National Convention – Feb. 28, 2022”.

The APC scribe at an interaction with newsmen at the party’s national secretariat, had earlier described as fake, reports that the party’s leadership had zoned its national chairmanship position to a particular zone.

Akpankudohede said the report should be disregarded, adding that there was no decision on that.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that new national executives are expected to be elected at the party’s national convention to manage its affairs which is presently being managed by Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

