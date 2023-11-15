CONUA disassociates self from NLC strike in Edo

By Nefishetu Yakubu

The Congress Of Nigeria University Academics (CONUA), University of Benin (UNIBEN) Chapter, on Tuesday distanced itself from the ongoing Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) strike in Edo.

The Chairman, UNIBEN CONUA, Comrade. Ishaq Osagie-Eweka, while speaking with newsmen in Benin, described the strike as a one-man decision.

Osagie-Eweka noted that CONUA was not an affiliate of the NLC, hence, it was not part of the protest.

He said “On behalf of CONUA members, Uniben Chapter, I wish to unequivocally state that we are not an affiliate of the NLC, hence, we are not part of the protest.

“As a chapter, we shall not make any public statement regarding the sudden strike arising from one man’s decision, over his ill-conceived protest at Imo state that led to an alleged physical attack.

“I call on our members to go about their lawful duties for the overall best interest of the students,” he said.

Osagie-Eweka, however, maintained that the objective of CONUA was to promote uninterrupted academic calendar of university education in Nigeria.

According to him, the administration of the Vice Chancellor of University of Benin is in tandem with the union’s objectives of having a smooth and uninterrupted academic calendar in the school.

Meanwhile, the strike, called by the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC), crippled activities at government offices and banks in the state.

Activities in government’s ministries and agencies were paralysed as offices were under lock and keys in total compliance with the strike.

Comrade Odion Olaye, the state chairman of NLC, who also briefed newsmen, said the strike was called to express NLC’s displeasure over the maltreatment of its president.

Olaye said ” We are out to cry to God, we can no longer cry to the federal and state governments because we cried to them two weeks ago, they did not listen to us but we know God will listen to us,” he said.

On his part, Comrade Precious Alabi of the TUC said “the strike action was necessitated by the assault on the NLC president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and the failure of the government to honour the agreement reached with both unions when the fuel subsidy was removed,” Alabi said. (NAN)

