Controller corrections counsels staff on cordiality at work

The Controller of Correctional Services in Ebonyi State, Mr Ndubisi Ogbodo, has admonished staff of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to always develop cordial and positive working relationship while in service.

Ogbodo gave the advice on Friday in Enugu during a send-forth organised for him by the NCoS Enugu State Command.

He said that developing a good working relationship always takes one farther into their careers, as well as open new frontiers of opportunities.

“Although, no man holds anybody’s destiny except God; but good working relationship with one’s boss, contemporaries and lower ranking officers have a lot of futuristic benefits. It will help stand you out and give you favours even when you do not anticipate for it.

“Even after retirement, it can still help you to create an enabling environment for a prosperous retirement,’’ he said.

The controller also admonished staff to start preparing for retirement on time and create a deep passion and understanding for an aspect of human endeavour they would fall back to during retirement.

“While active in service, you should start planning ahead for retirement and do not wait to be caught up with retirement suddenly,’’ he advised.

Also speaking, Mr Joseph Emelue, the Controller of Correctional Services in Enugu State, urged staff to work diligently as well as pray for God’s grace to continue to move higher while in service.

“You also need to reach out and socialise as well as feel the pulse of other people’s life and follow them with the compassion they deserve,’’ Emelue said.

He thanked the staff for honouring Ogbodo with the send-forth and also receiving him officially to the command.

Earlier, Mr Stanley Ogbonna, the Deputy Controller of Correctional Service in Enugu State, explained that the send-forth came late due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that “the staff, however, said that it will be done no matter how late’’.

Ogbonna said that the staff had pledged to give the Controllers their support and loyalty in order to create a hitch-free and progressive working environment.

“The reward for good work is more work and we believe that when we appreciate you, then, you will do more for the betterment of the service,’’ he said.

Highlights of the event were presentation of gifts by the staff to Ogbodo, former Controller, and Emelue, the present Controller, as well as a group photograph. (NAN)