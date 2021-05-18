Contributory pension asset increases by N92bn in March

The Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) assets lost funds in February has recorded N92 billion increased in March.

The Pension Commission (PenCom) disclosed this in its official website, in the unaudited report on pension funds industry portfolio period ended in March 31.

The commission recorded a decline of N51.30 billion in the pension fund assets in February.

According to the report, the funds which ended February at N12.248 trillion rose to N12.34 trillion at the end of March.

The report also revealed data on the approved existing schemes, Closed Pension Fund Administrators and Retirement Savings Funds including unremitted contributions at Central Bank of Nigeria and legacy funds.

Financial and pension Expert, Mrs Halima Idris, the increase was a on the last figure of February.

Idris said Pension Acts which allowed them to invest in the country’s economy, security and mutual funds was not stable.

She commended government’s efforts in the huge increase and urged Nigerians to be patient as the government was trying hard to save their .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports total registration for Retirement Saving Account (RSA) at March was 9.3 million.(NAN)

