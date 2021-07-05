Contributory Health Scheme: KADCHMA trains 200 enumerators for enrolment of vulnerable people

The Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA)

has commenced training of 200 enumerators for the enrolment of vulnerable people into the State Contributory Health Scheme.

The Director General, Mr Aliyu Saidu, said on Monday in Kaduna that the training was to enable the health scheme to

capture additional 20,000 vulnerable people into the State Contributory Health Scheme.

He said the enumerators would be posted to the 23 local government areas of the state as grassroots mobilisers to enable them to get the vulnerable for enrolment.

Saidu added that the capturing was important because the health scheme would get one per cent of the amount from the consolidated revenue from the state government.

“Anytime we get money from the state government meant for the vulnerable, we ensure we do the needful by identifying and enrolling them to start accessing health services immediately.

“We are training them so that they can mobilise and capture more vulnerable people into the scheme.

“So far, we have enrolled 47,535 poor and vulnerable people into the scheme and we need more to be captured and that is why we are training them so that they can do the work for us.’’

He said progress had been made in ensuring that residents, especially the vulnerable, were covered by the health insurance scheme.

Saidu said under the Universal Basic Health Care, the agency identify the vulnerable and give them cards to start accessing healthcare services in the state.

He urged them to work hard and support the health scheme for better service delivery.

“l am appealing to you to work hard, so we can record success in the health scheme.

“Whenever you are going out to the field to work, please always be security conscious and report any case of security threat for proper action. ‘’

He also appealed to residents from the informal sector to register for good service delivery. (NAN)

