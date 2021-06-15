Contractor say Mangu regional water dam to be completed by Dec 2022

The contractor handling Mangu Regional Water Dam is optimistic that the project will be completed by December 2022.

Mr Amine Abou-Gaoude, the Project Manager, Infloest International Limited said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gindiri, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

NAN reports that the project was awarded by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration 21 years ago.

Only its water treatment plant had been successfully completed and inaugurated by the Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Adamu Suleiman on Dec. 17, 2018.

But 21 years after the award of the contract, construction is still ongoing.

The project manager said that due to the rise in the exchange of dollar to the naira, the contract had been suffering some variations.

“But the good news is that presently, this contract re-awarded to us by former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration has attained about 80 per cent completion.

“In fact, we could have completed it but for some challenges that we are facing, we are still working on the site.

“All the same, we are assuring the Federal Government, the people of Mangu and Plateau that with our eagerness, determination and commitment we hope to complete the project between now and December 2022.

“Some factors such as heavy downfall being experienced and the difficulty in getting the special type of cement to use for the construction are our plight,’’ he said.

Abou-Gaoude said that due to these challenges, we are not working at full capacity.

“Sometimes, it takes us two to three weeks to get the special type of cement that we are using for the project aside the drastic rise in its cost from N2,500 to N3, 800 per bag in the market,’’ he said.

According to him, the main challenge is the non-availability of funds to progress with the work as expected.

The contractor assured that if they continued the way and manner funds were being released to them, it would definitely take up to December 2022 for its completion.

According to him, the dam is not a small dam, but once completed, it will function without any delay more so that the water treatment plant has long been completed and inaugurated.

“The truth is that beside the dam excavation and construction of the water spill way, we have the construction of the roads and bridge to contain with.

“This explains why we are hoping that all things being equal, it shall be completed by December 2022,’’ he explained.

NAN reports that the initial award of the contract raised the hope of the people of Mangu, only to be disappointed when the project was abandoned not long after.

The project was initially awarded in 2002 to a different contractor, but was abandoned, until 2014 when it was re-awarded to Infloest International Limited for completion.

The Dam when completed, is expected to supply water to 10 communities and create 12, 000 jobs. (NAN)