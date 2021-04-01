Contract : EFCC Arraigns Perm Sec for Forgery in Makurdi

April 1, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-Graft, News 0



The Makurdi Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, , on Thursday, April 1 2021, arraigned Ayaka Apir Ityu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Benue State, before Justice A. I. Ityonyiman of the Benue State High Court, Makurdi, on one count of forgery.

The reads: “That you, Ayaka Apir Ityu, while holding the office of Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Makurdi, Benue State, sometime on the 23rd of December, 2019, in Makurdi, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, did dishonestly make a false titled: PROPOSAL TO CARRY MAINTENANCE, REPAIRS AND LOGISTIC SERVICES, dated 23rd December, 2019 on the letter head paper of DEEMTEE RESOURCES LIMITED and addressed to the Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Health, Makurdi, purporting same to been signed by one Peter Orshi, which you knew was false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 364 and punishable under section 365 of the Penal Code cap 124(Revised Edition), Laws of Benue 2004,”.

He pleaded “ guilty” when the was read to him.

In view of his plea, prosecuting counsel, George Chia-Yakua asked for a trial , and the remand of the defendant in a Correctional Centre pending trial.

However, defence counsel, I. Abilo, informed the Court that he had filed an for the of the defendant, and urged the Court to grant his on liberal terms.

Justice Ityonyiman granted to the defendant in the sum of 300, 000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira), with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the matter until May 5, 2021 for hearing.

Tags: , , ,