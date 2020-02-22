Contraband: Border patrol team intercepts 52 trailers in Katsina

The Joint Border Drill Operation Sector 4, says it has arrested 52 trailers suspected to be conveying contraband from Niger Republic into the country.

Its Coordinator, Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed, told newsmen in Katsina on Friday that the trailers would “go through scrutiny to verify their true contents”.

“The trailers are carrying date palm and tiger nuts; the examination is to ensure that they have not concealed prohibited items,” Mohammed said.

According to him, the vehicles were intercepted and arrested along Jibia axis, a border town in the state, one week ago.

“You all know that we have a period of border closure, so whatever is coming from that place must be suspected.

“That was why we called you so that you can witness the examination of the detained items.

“We are suspecting that something must be inside, but it might be, and it might not be.

“Examination will reveal the facts; after the examination, we will know if it’s only the dates and tiger nut inside the vehicles,” he said.

He disclosed that the sector lacked scanning equipment, hence the resort to the use the physical examination of the items.

“We will bring everything down to know if there are any concealed items inside the lorries before allowing the vehicles to proceed,” he explained.

He said that the interception and arrest was made possible through the combined operations of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Border Drill Operation, Federal Operations Unit, State Command of the Customs and the Strike Force. (NAN)