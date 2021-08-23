Continue to pay your VAT to us, FIRS urges taxpayers

August 23, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Project 0



The Federal Inland Service (FIRS) has urged taxpayers to continue to pay their Value Added Tax (VAT) to it to avoid paying penalties for failure to do so.

Mr Abdullahi Ahmad, Director, Communications and Liaison Department of the FIRS, gave the advice in a statement Sunday in Abuja.

He said the FIRS issued the directive following numerous enquiries in the aftermath of a recent judgment obtained by the Rivers government at the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt.

The court had Aug. 9 ruled that the Rivers government, not the FIRS, was the rightful authority to collect VAT.

Following the judgment, Gov. Nyesom Wike Thursday, Aug. 19 signed into law a bill which authorises the Rivers government to henceforth collect in the state.

The FIRS spokesperson explained that since the organisation had already appealed the judgment, in which it sought a stay of execution order and that the status quo ante should subsist VAT collection.

He said taxpayers should continue to pay their VAT to the FIRS.

“The attention of the FIRS has been drawn to the trending report that 19/08/2021, the Government of Rivers took steps to enact a Value Added Tax Law for Rivers following the Judgment of the Federal High Court Port Harcourt Division August 9, 2021 in Suit No: CS/149/2020.

“The suit was about has the constitutional duty for the collection of VAT and Personal income tax in Rivers State.

“We wish to inform the general public that before the above-mentioned steps taken by the Government of Rivers State, FIRS had lodged an appeal against the above judgment and had also filed an for stay of execution of the judgment as well asking the court for an injunction pending the determination of the appeal.

“All to the suit are aware that both applications were heard the 19th and 20th August 2021 and are awaiting the decision of the court.

that the Court of Appeal is to rule the Appeal from the Judgment of Federal High Court and that the Federal High Court is to deliver a ruling FIRS’s applications for stay of execution and injunction” he explained.

urged the public to continue to comply with their VAT obligations until the matter is resolved by the appellate court. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,