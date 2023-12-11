Consumers laud FCCPC for bagging 2023 govt agency award

Some consumers have commended the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) for bagging the Leadership Newspaper 2023 government agency of the year award.

Some of the consumers who wrote on their X account on Monday, said it was a well deserved award.

A consumer identified as Hilda @ Hilsneurone, said ”a well deserved award!

”Absolutely proud of the results achieved by the agency.

”Your dedication and hard work to seeing consumers have a better experience is not unnoticed. Many Nigerians are grateful for Mr Babatunde Irukera and the entire FCCPC team, Thank you,” she said.

Another consumer Thormiewa@ Thormiewa said ”you people are the best 100 per cent”.

Another consumer, Paikoishaku @Paikoishaku1, said ”a very responsive agency that knows its onions.

”I commend the charismatic, dedicated and committed leadership of Babatunde Irukera. Someone who has foresight for the common wellbeing of the Nigerian consumers and flourishing of ethical businesses in the country,” he said.

Ikenna Maduako known as Mistaiyke on his X account said ”well deserved”.

Meanwhile, the commission announced the award on its official X account on Monday.

FCCPC said the award was in recognition of their commitment to fostering fairness regulatory stability, competition and consumer protection in the country’s market.

The Leadership Newspaper said the Commission through its leadership led by Mr Babatunde Irukera, had significantly contributed to shaping a business environment characterised by fairness.

The media organisation said Irukera’s unwavering commitment to ethical business practices and consumer centric intitatives had made the FCCPC a formidable force against manufacturers and suppliers engaging in unethical practices.

Irukera, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, in his X account said, ”grateful for the honour of recognition, challenged by the reality of constant scrutiny, inspired by the outcomes of our interventions.

”We are reflective about how much still needs to be done, encouraging to the crew doing the work, energised to do more and never discouraged, no matter what,” Irukera said. (NAN)

By Ginika Okoye

