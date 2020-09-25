Consumers decry high cost of foodstuff in Jos markets

Share the news













Some consumers on Thursday decried the high cost of foodstuff in major markets in Jos, Plateau. Those, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos, said that they were no longer able to buy what they needed to feed their families with the money they had on them. Some of them attributed the food price hike to the current increase in fuel pump price and electricity tariffs. Mrs Felicia Jimoh, a public servant, said that her monthly salary could no longer feed her for two weeks. “I usually save a portion of my salary every month, but as a result of the price hike, that is no longer possible.

Mrs Jaimilat Adamu, another consumer who sells pap (corn starch) for a living, said that in the history of this country, prices per one ‘mudu’ of grains like guinea corn, maize and millet had never gone as high as N350. “I sell pap for a living. Before now, I use to buy a mudu of corn for N180 but right now I buy a mudu for N350. Mrs Ijoma Chinedu, a consumer, said that even the foodstuff that were tagged ‘food for the poor’ had all become rich people’s food. “A mudu of Garri was sold for N180 few months ago, but it is now N300 per measure.

“Beans has jumped from N200 to N400 for a measure,’’ Chinedu said. Andrew Kelechi, a business man, said that feeding his family had become a concern as a result of the high prices of food stuff. “I have called a family meeting to beg my wife and children to adjust to eating twice a day, as I can no longer cope with the increases,’’ Kelechi said. Jang Pam, a carpenter, said that the 50kg bag of local rice he bought in May at the rate of N19,000 now cost N25,000. “Foreign rice is now N32,000.

“If this problem is not taken care of, an average Nigeria might not be able to feed well,’’ Pam said. Also, Mrs Bimbo Joshua, a rice trader, said that the increase had a multiplier effect on everything. “A bag of Nigerian rice in my shop was sold for N19,000 but now it goes for N25,000,” Joshua said. Mr Musa Yusuf, another rice trader in the popular Terminus Market, said that price of foreign rice has gone up from N20,000 to N35,000 per bag. “Patronage has dropped and people come to buy little at a time; no longer in bags as a result of high cost. “The truth is that we pay more on transportation now and everyone is trying to balance things to make little profit,’’ Yusuf said.

NAN reports that the cost of vegetables like tomatoes, pepper, spinach, carrots and green beans have equally jumped in the market. A small basket of tomatoes, which was sold for N1,800 is now N3,000, also a small basket of pepper, which was sold for N500, is now selling for N1,200. (NAN)

