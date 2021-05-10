The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) says it has opened an investigation of possible consumer rights violation, that led to the death of two patients in Lagos State.

A statement by Mr Babatunde Irukera, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, said FCCPC had issued Notices of Commencement of Investigation & Summons to Produce (NCISP) to relevant persons and entities.

Irukera said the investigations would be into the death of Mrs Peju Ugboma, after a surgical/medical procedure at Premier Hospital, Victoria Island, Lagos and Ms Omolara Omoyajowo after receiving care at Beachland Specialist Hospital, Arepo, Ogun State.

He said the investigation followed alleged mismanagement, including failure of professional standards, patient care/customer service standards, including timely responses to requests from relatives and friends of the deceased.

Irukera said that the Commission would investigate and consider whether service providers sufficiently respected rights of consumers.

The commission would also investigate whether applicable standards of care in compliance with their rights, including providing redress or remedies for the patients are respected.

”With respect to late Mrs Ugboma, available information suggests that she was admitted at Premier Hospital, Victoria Island on April 22, to undergo what appeared to be an elective procedure.

”The information also imply that the procedure appeared to be uneventful, and the patient survived the operation.

”However, after the procedure, complications may have arisen, but the hospital continued management, including intensive care.

”On April 25, a decision was made to transfer the patient for further care and management to Evercare Hospital, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

”She was transferred accordingly but ultimately died in the afternoon of the same day.

”Similarly, the late Omoyajowo was admitted at Beachland Specialist Hospital in Arepo, Ogun State, on May 5, where she was receiving medical attention.

”Her condition appeared to deteriorate, and the hospital decided that the patient needed to be transferred to a teaching hospital in Lagos State.

“She was declared dead on arrival at the next facility on May 6,” he explained.

The Commission, however, invited information from the public that may assist in the investigation. (NAN)

