Consumer Rights Day: CPC boss warns ice block producers against unhygienic practices

The Kano State Consumer Protection Council (KCPC) on Tuesday warned ice block producers against unhygienic practices.

The council’s Managing Director, Gen. Idris Bello-Danbazau, made the call in Kano while briefing newsmen as part of the activities marking the World Consumer Rights Day.

The theme of 2022 World Consumer Rights Day is ”The Basic Rights of Consumer include: The right to value for money, right to safety, right to information, right to choose, right to consumer education and right to representation.”

He said that the warning had become necessary with the approach of Ramadan fasting when many people seek ice block to break their fasting.

“Due to the high demand, ice block producers take advantage and make ice blocks in very unhygienic environment which causes health problems.

“Anybody caught selling contaminated ice block will face the law, customers satisfaction is the most vital pillar to loyalty and trust,” he said.

Bello-Danbazau said that the main aim of the council was to protect lives and property.

He said that it ensured also that consumers were protected from buying fake and expired products.

He said that poor storage was one of the major causes that made goods to go bad easily.

Bello-Danbazau said that the council confiscated fake, expired and counterfeit goods and drugs worth millions of naira from August 2021 to date.

He said the council would not relent in its effort towards curtailing the importation and selling of products that were dangerous to the lives of the people

.

He called on the residents to always check expiry dates and NAFDAC numbers on products for their own safety.

Bello-Danbuazau commended the residents for supporting the council, especially with credible information on the importation and sale of unwholesome products.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Consumer Day is celebrated on March 15 annually to raise global awareness on consumers rights and needs. (NAN)

