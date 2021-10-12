Consumer protection groups ask FG not to remove electricity subsidy

October 12, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 Electricity consumer protection groups on Tuesday advised the Federal against the removal of electricity subsidy so as not create a hike in tariffs.

Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, had disclosed that was working eliminating electricity subsidy free up for other critical areas.

The opposing groups noted that subsidy was a proviso in the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005.

They argued that the proviso could not be removed by fiat and without an amendment the Act by the National Assembly.

The groups, the Energy Consumer Rights and Responsibilities Initiative (ECRRI) and the All Electricity Consumers Protection Forum (AECPF), made their positions known in interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Mr Adeola Samuel-Ilori, National Coordinator, AECPF, said even if government did not provide for electricity subsidy in the 2022 budget, it did not translate its immediate withdrawal.

“Subsidy is provided for in the EPSRA and government cannot unilaterally remove it without recourse the National Assembly for amendment.

“Unless that proviso is removed from the Act, government ’t remove it,’’ he said.

Samuel-Ilori said the group would take legal action protect the interest of consumers if the subsidy was discontinued.

“We have already filed a suit against the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission over the implementation of the July 2021 Minor Review of the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO-2020).

“The suit was filed at the Federal High Court in Ibadan stop the implementation because it violates the provisions of Section 76 (1) of the EPSRA,’’ he said.

On his part, Mr Surai Fadairo, National President, ECRRI, said there would be  steep increment in electricity tariffs if government removed the subsidy.

Fadairo noted that electricity was a social service that helped the well-being of Nigerians in various ways, especially the provision of opportunities for small-scale business owners.

“With the recent MYTO review, I tell you that many consumers are struggling deal with the increment and any further increase in tariffs will have a negative effect on the economy.

“We are appealing the government appraise the situation properly before any action.

“It should also engage stakeholders and Civil Society Organisations in the power sector work out how the sector be repositioned for efficiency across its value chain,’’ Fadairo said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,