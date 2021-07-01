Consumer protection council discovers shops producing adulterated palm oil in Kano

 The Kano State Consumer Protection Council (KSCPC) says has discovered shops at Galadima Market Sabon Gari Area of the state, where adulterated palm oil is produced and sold to the .

The Acting Managing Director of the council, Alhaji Baffa Dan’agundi, made the disclosure a statement by the Council Spokesman, Musbahu Yakasai, Kano on .

He said that the adulterated oil include discovered were 11 drums and 89 25-litre jerrycans. These were confiscated from the shops and taken to the council’ warehouse.

He called on the good of the state, associations of manufacturers and to support the of the council towards sanitising the state against such evil act by unscrupulous the society. ()

