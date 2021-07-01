Consumer protection council discovers shops producing adulterated palm oil in Kano

The Kano State Consumer Protection Council (KSCPC) says it has discovered some shops at Galadima Market in Sabon Gari Area of the state, where adulterated palm oil is produced and sold to the people.

The Acting Managing Director of the council, Alhaji Baffa Dan’agundi, made the disclosure in a statement by the Council Spokesman, Musbahu Yakasai, in Kano on Wednesday.

He said that the adulterated oil include discovered were 11 drums and 89 25-litre jerrycans. These were confiscated from the shops and taken to the council’s warehouse.

He called on the good people of the state, associations of manufacturers and traders to support the effort of the council towards sanitising the state against such evil act by some unscrupulous persons in the society. (NAN)

