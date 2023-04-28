Consul General wants Nigerians to study in Ghana University to sustain relationship

By Henry Oladele and Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

Ms Samata Bukari, Consul General of the Republic of Ghana to Lagos, Nigeria, has encouraged Nigerian students to enrol in the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) as this will further strengthen Nigeria and Ghana’s long-time trade relationship.

Bukari made the call at an international recruitment drive by the University of Ghana, held at Providence Hotel, Ikeja.

“We have always walked together and the whole of Africa looks up to Nigeria and Ghana, and Ghana takes Nigeria as a senior brother or sister.

“Economically and in population, Nigeria is bigger, although we are all colonised by the British and trade is a major relationship between Nigeria and Ghana.

“The UGBS is here. It’s for us to support one another to train our human resource such that they will benefit from themselves, their families, society as well as the countries and other African nations.

“Training human resources means a lot to any university. That is why back in Ghana, we named the University of Ghana as a premium university,” Bukari said.

The Consul-General called on the government, parents, stakeholders and Ministry of Education for more support to boost technical and vocational studies.

She advised that an enabling environment be created for the teeming youth, whereby they can go learn, get exposure and develop themselves in fashion, catering and other skills.

“There is need for improvement of contents in schools syllabus to enable students learn and render services that can enhance the nation’s development.

“Students get excited when they travel out from the everyday environment to experience other environment elsewhere, it could be in African it could be abroad.

“They learn best practices from one another,. They learn different cultures from one another and that brings harmony to the whole world. We cannot live in isolation as countries,” she said.

She listed departments in the UGBS to include Accounting, Finance, Marketing and Entrepreneurship Operation and Management Information System (OMIS), Organisation Human Resource Management (OHRM) and Public Administration and Health Service Management (PAHSM).

Others include BSc Administration, Master of Business Admission (MBA), Master of Public Administration (MPA), Master of Arts (MA).

The Sandwich Programmes include MSc Account/Finance, MSc Financial Risk Management, MSc International Business, MSc Clinical Leadership/Management, MSc Hospitality/Tourism Management and Procurement and Supply Chain Management. (NAN)