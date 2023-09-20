Construction of 44km dual carriageway in Bida, Niger will boost agricultural activities – FG 

By Doris Esah

Construction of a 44km dual carriageway in Bida, Niger will enhance agricultural production and improve Nigeria’s GDP, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Aliyu Abdullahi, has said.

Chief Information Officer in the ministry, Mrs Anthonia Eremah, stated on Wednesday in Abuja that the minister made the declaration at the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the road.

She quoted Abdullahi as saying that there was the need to open up more carriageways for agricultural activities essential for the socio-economic development of the nation.

“I am convinced that the construction of the 44km dual carriageway will open up more activities across the country,’’ the minister was reported to have said.

He noted that bad road had frustrated many farmers from getting their yields to markets.

The minister was also reported to have commended Niger governor, Alhaji Mohammed Bago, for his tenacity and commitment to making the project a reality.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Bago said he was determined to change the narrative of Niger by improving on security, providing world-class health facilities and encouraging mechanised agriculture.

In a goodwill message, Chairman of Bida Local Government Council, Mr Isa Mohammed, said the construction of the dual carriageway would create jobs and facilitate agricultural activities. (NAN)

