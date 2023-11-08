Construction: FCT Minister tasks firms on modern technology

by Ismail Abdulaziz

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, has tasked indigenous construction companies to adopt modern technologies that would transform the engineering landscape of the country.

She made the call at the 40th Anniversary of News Engineering Nigeria Limited, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mahmoud, who was represented by Dr Jummai Ahmadu, Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, FCTA, minister urged them to embrace these technologies to remain relevant in the global construction landscape.

She called on the management of the company to keep pushing the boundaries, seeking new frontiers, and embracing innovative technologies beyond what it had achieved in the last four decades.

“This momentous occasion is not only to mark four decades of dedication and hard work, but also to highlight the incredible journey of a company that has played a pivotal role in shaping the engineering landscape of the nation.

“The engineering prowess of News Engineering Nigeria Limited has pushed the boundaries of what is possible.

“The infrastructure and technology solutions it has provided, have transformed the landscape of our nation’s capital city, enabling progress and development in numerous sectors.

“As we celebrate this 40th anniversary, we must also reflect on the people behind this success,” she said.

In her remarks, the Managing Director of the company. Mrs Josephine Nwaeze, said that the anniversary was a testament of commitment to building on the vision of the founder.

Nwaeze said that the firm has expanded its reach across the engineering value chain through the years, through diversifying its expertise to meet the ever-changing needs of clients and the industry.

“The theme for the anniversary, “sustaining legacy” encapsulates the essence of our journey thus far. Over the past four decades, we have weathered challenges, embraced innovation and built a strong foundation for success,” Nwaeze said. (NAN)

