Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy president of the Senate, has said the ongoing constitutional review in the six geo- political zones is critical to the development of the country.

The Senator stated this on Wednesday during the public hearing on 1999 Constitutional review for the North Central zone comprising Nassarawa, Benue and Plateau States.

Omo-Agege, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on constitutional review, was represented by Sen. Adamu Abdullahi (APC – Nassarawa), chairman of the Public hearing for the North Central States.

“The constitutional review represents a critical phase in our development and advancement as a nation.

“So far, we have had over two decades of constitutional rule under the 1999 constitution. This is an important feat and we commend ourselves as a country even if we are not where we aspire to be,” he stated.

He said though as a nation, Nigeria is going through series of developmental challenges, the constitutional review was one of the ways to highlight and bring to fore such issues.

“There are developmental challenges in our country, many argue that these challenges are due to several factors.

“These factors include history, culture, natural endowments and politics. We have a compelling duty to carefully address every challenge to this nation.

“There is no better way to do it than through this constitutional amendment exercise,” he stated.

The chairman, therefore, called on his colleagues in the Senate and House of Representatives to commit to the task of ensuring the delivery of a constitution that would address the challenges faced by the citizens.(NAN)

