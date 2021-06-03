Constitutional Review: Bauchi, Borno back LG financial autonomy

Some stakeholders from Bauchi and Borno States have expressed for Local Government financial autonomy in country.

representatives of two states expressed at ongoing public hearing on review of 1999 Constitution by the House of Representatives Committee in Bauchi, on Tuesday.

In his presentation, Mr Yakubu Kirfi, the Bauchi Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice,  stated state fully supported the provision on local government financial autonomy.

He said local government administration was very close to the people and that it needed financial autonomy to people with the necessary basic amenities.

“This is why the (Bauchi) state government is the provision that give local government financial autonomy; to basic amenities to the downtrodden,” he said 

Similarly, Mr Abdullahi Askira, Deputy Speaker, Borno State House of Assembly, said local government fiscal autonomy was necessary to revitalise the administration, which he said, was the closest to the people.

He said the provision of financial economy improve the socio-economic rights of the local government areas.

On , Mrs Jedidiah Thomson, of Civil Society Organisations in Bauchi, said the local government’s financial autonomy be a breath of fresh air, especially to people at the grassroots. 

“It will give them a sense of purpose and belonging. The councils would be empowered to take care of the people’s pressing needs.

“They can handle major projects that would touch the lives of their communities in a way that would go beyond what the state and the federal government could do; because they are closer to the people,” she said. (NAN)

