The Yoruba Youth Socio-Cultural Association (YYSA) on Friday urged he National Assembly to alter the 1999 constitution and allocate 50 per cent of appointment slots to youths.

The call is contained in a statement issued by the YYSA National President, Mr Olalekan Hammed.

He said that available statistics has shown that the youths constituted about 75 per cent of the voter population in the country.

“Youths in the age bracket of 18 to 40 constitute about 75 per cent of the voters population in this country while the remaining 25 per cent are people above 40 who are in their middle and late adulthood stage.

“Nigerian youths have waited too long in the backyard of power and the only thing that could guarantee the appointment of youths into various political offices in Nigeria is the constitutional power,’’ he said.

He said that necessary sections of the constitution should be reviewed to accommodate young people for them to have a sense of belonging as well as to encourage popular participation.

“Accommodating youths will give them a sense of belonging as well as encourage popular participation.

“It would also go a long way in terms of ensuring good governance through digitalism,” he noted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Special Committee on Constitution Review had invited the general public and other stakeholders to the zonal public hearing across the six geopolitical zones of the country for necessary inputs. (NAN)

