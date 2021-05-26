Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has called for restructuring in the ongoing review of the constitutional by the National Assembly as a way out of challenges bedevilling the country.

Tambuwal, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Manniru Dan’iya, stated this at the Constitution Review Centre with participants from the zone comprising Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states on Wednesday in Sokoto.

”There are salient matters that require attention; these include the ever persistent issue of restructuring, which is without doubt pivotal to the continued survival of Nigeria as an entity.

” I am confident that the discussion at this forum will be exhaustive in bringing out other aspects of the Constitution that are due for reconsideration.

” I also have no doubt as to the commitment and competence of the participants gathered here to ensure that justice is done to the process.

”The Constitution is indeed the reference point of democracy and in the 22 years of Nigeria’s experience in government by representation, our gains have more than outweighed our challenges,” he said.

Tambuwal said that in spite of the difficulties the nation was faced with, the democratic form of governance was better for “our people than the best dictatorship’’.

According to him, the challenges are merely the features of a system that has to cater for the interests of all citizens from diverse geopolitical and socioeconomic backgrounds.

”All constitutions are therefore work in progress because they are subject to the changing needs and aspirations of the people at different times.

“And constitutional reviews are the process for ensuring this guiding document plays that function,” he said.

He expressed the hope that the process in the Northwest Geopolitical Zone would impact positively on the Constitution through a productive discussion on aspects of the document, which mostly affect the lives of the people.

”As captured by the theme of the review, this process gives us the opportunity to raise issues on aspects of the Constitution that we feel require alteration in tune with the emerging needs of the citizens.

”At this eventful moment in the life of our nation, it is critical that the current constitution review will be a breakaway from the past.

“Unlike the previous attempts, the express positions of the people should be conveyed through to the last letter of process,’’Tambuwal said.

The governor called on the participants to ensure fruitful deliberations that would lead to the strengthening of the democratic process and the improvement of governance, all for the benefit of our nation and its good people.

”It gives immense pleasure to speak at this forum that is so critical to the development and sustenance of our nation as a civilised society governed by justice, equality and fairness to all,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Adamu Alero (APC Kebbi) is Chairman of the Committee in Sokoto State along with other senators from the zone as members.

(NAN)

