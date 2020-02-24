Constitution review: Resolve aspects of federal system via consensus – Ajulo

Constitutional Lawyer Kayode Ajulo has advised the Senate Constitution Review Committee to review all aspects of the federal system by consensus of the committee members.

In a statement issued on Monday, Ajulo said that a general consensus was crucial for the social harmony, political stability and general well-being of the nation, commending the inaugurate of the committee.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Feb. 6, Senate President Ahmad Lawan inaugurated a 56-member Constitution Review Committee.

The committee is headed by the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and the committee consists of all the eight principal officers, one senator each from the 36 states and two members from each of the six geo-political zones.

“The contents of the constitution should be widely discussed, generally understood and genuinely acceptable to all ethnic groups in the country.

“This will enable the people to make their views known to their representatives on specific provisions in the draft before it is debated in the state houses of assembly and the National Assembly.

“It will also enable knowledgeable contributions to be made to the debate from individuals who feel concerned about any aspects of the constitution as well as on the document as a whole.”

“Issues such as revenue allocations from the Federation Account to the three levels of government, the position of local government in the federal system, the Sharia and customary laws under the constitution and the power and functions of the National Judicial Council, among others,” he said.

Ajulo also advised the committee to look into the resolutions and recommendation of the 2014 National Conference as it could be of assistance.

According to him, the recommendations of the conference touches virtually all aspects of the socio-economic and political challenges besetting the country.

Ajulo expressed confidence that Omo-Agege led-committee would give premium to the aspirations of Nigerians.(NAN)