Constitution Review: NASS to engage Executive on 19 bills yet to be signed

The Chairman of the National Assembly (NASS), Sen. Ahmad Lawan, has said that the legislature would engage the Executive in a bid to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to 19 of the 35 alteration bills yet to be signed.

Lawan, who is also the President of the Senate, said this on Tuesday at the resumption of plenary from the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Buhari had on March 17, signed 16 Constitutional amendment bills into law.

NAN also recalls that the NASS had on Jan. 24, transmitted 35 Constitution amendment bills to Buhari for assent.

Lawan said, for the 19 bills that the president did not assent to,: “I believe that there is need for us to do further engagement between the NASS and the executive arm of government.

“Our Constitution Review Committee will engage the executive arm of government so that we go through the items in those bills that have not been assented.

“What are the issues; are those issues, issues we can deal with immediately because we have put in a lot of resources, a lot of time to produce those bills.

“I believe that may be there are few explanations that we will make and they will be okay and we will do that almost immediately because time is of essence.

“Where the issues are too much to handle, I think the 10th NASS should be able to attend to such issues.”

NAN reports that the 19 bills not signed by the president included the fifth alteration bill number 24.

“This sought for an Act to Alter the Second Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999.

“To empower the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly to summon the President and Governors of States to answer questions on issues which the National and State Houses of Assembly have the Powers to make.

“Alteration bill number 7 which sought for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, to compel persons to obey or comply with Legislative Summons, was refused assent by the President.”

The president of the senate listed the 16 bills signed by the president to include the fifth alteration Bill Number 3, which is “To change the name Afikpo North and Afikpo South Local Government Areas; and for Related Matters”.

“Constitution (Fifth Alteration) Bill No 6 to Provide for the Financial Independence of State Houses of Assembly and State Judiciary; and for Related Matters”.

Lawan said that the fifth alteration bill No. 6 which dealt with financial independence of state houses of assembly and state judiciary were very critical for the development of democracy in Nigeria and for good governance also.

“I believe that the president acted very wisely on this by signing the bill.

“This is because, just like we have financial independence here at the national level, our state legislatures should enjoy similar independence.

“And of course when the judiciary does not enjoy financial independence, you can imagine what will happen.

“We believe that the judiciary should be financially independent just like the federal judiciary because it gives them that power, that authority that without fear or favour, they can make their judgment and conduct their affairs,” Lawan said. (NAN)