Constitution Review: Ibezim wants additional state in S/East to balance equation

The newly inaugurated Senator representing Imo North, Senator Frank Ibezim, has called for an additional state to be created for the South East region to balance some political equations.

According to the lawmaker, additional state for the region would go along way to pacify the people, while suggesting restructuring to help strengthen the nation’s democracy.

The new Imo senator spoke with journalists in Abuja on the gains of democracy, to mark the 2021 democracy day celebration adding that, democracy had faired well in Nigeria, compared to the days of military regimes.

He said during the military era, due to some draconian laws, people were not supposed to speak against the government; “but today, people have freedom to speak freely”.

On the clamour for restructuring and secession, the lawmaker said it was high time the government listened to the people and harmonized the differences to ensure peace is restored.

“Now, most Nigerians are calling for peace, and I believe that, with the challenges of our time, maybe it is a way to eventually help this nation. So, I can’t throw away those that are talking about succession.

“All I want for Nigerians is to listen to everybody, because by the time you listen to everybody, we will be able to come together. I believe that, this is a great country. I believe that there is hope for positive development and I believe that now is the time for us to look inwards and work together”.

He said restructuring the country would further strengthen the unity of the people and restore peace and security.

Senator Ibezim, while throwing his weight behind creation of additional state in the South East, added that, it could only be possible through the instrumentality of the amendment of the 1999 constitution, which process is currently ongoing.

He called on Nigerians, especially, agitating groups to remain calm and await the outcomes of the constitution amendment process, which he said would address many issues raised by various groups.

It would be recalled that, the South East region is the only geo-political zone in Nigeria with only 5 States. The South South, South West, North Central and North East each has 6 states, while the North West has seven.

Attempts to create additional states under the current democracy have failed, due to botched constitution amendment processes and unimplemented resolutions of national conferences.