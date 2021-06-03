Constitution review: Electoral Hub advocates increased women representation

June 3, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Politics 0



By Haruna Salami

Hub, a non governmental , NGO has advocated women representation, reform, local government autonomy, judicial reform and independence of public institutions a memorandum submitted at the public hearing of  the Senate Committee on the review of the Abuja Thursday.

Speaking on the memorandum, the founder and team leader, Princess Hamman Obels applauded the 9th Assembly for their initiative organising hearings on constitution review.

Hub is a multidisciplinary strategic think-tank which seeks to provide solutions to improve the credibility and integrity of the process.

The memorandum demanded among others that “the appointment of INEC commissioners should be done by an independent body rather than the president, political aspirants should be allowed to contest elections as independent candidates, definite terms and tenures of local government councils should be provided for in the Constitution, state independent electoral commission, SIECOM Commissioners should be appointed by an independent body, and their funds paid directly to them.

The memorandum also said “revenue should be allocated directly to the local governments rather than , while courts and tribunals should be prevented determining disputes related to electing members of parties’ executive committees, their principal members, or other governing bodies, the Auditor-General should be appointed by the Federal Civil Service Commission, rather than the President, the Office of the Attorney-General should be separated the Ministry of Justice, and the Attorney-General should be appointed by the Judicial Council rather than the President”.

Obels expressed optimism that these alterations to the of Nigeria will promote the unity and good governance of the Nigerian nation.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,