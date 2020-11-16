Constitute committees on IGR, Ogun Assembly advises LG Chairmen

House of Assembly, on Monday, advised local government chairmen in the state to establish committees on revenue generation.

Mr Akeem Balogun, Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, stated this during an oversight visit to Obafemi Owode Local Government area of the state.

Balogun stressed the need for the council chairmen to devise other means of generating revenue without necessarily inflicting hardship on the people.

He urged managements of local governments in the state to look inward, think outside the box and ensure that dividends of democracy cut across the nooks and crannies of their respective council areas.

The lawmaker added that the revenue generation committee, when set up, should ensure that all revenue leakages were blocked, adding that the local governments should also focus more on capital projects for the overall benefits of the people.

“It is important to carry out this oversight functions as stipulated by law. We are not here to witch-hunt anybody but to ensure that due process is adhered to in your activities from August to October,” he said.

Earlier, the Transition Committee Chairman of the local government, Abdulfatai Mustapha, promised that the council would improve on its internally-generated revenue.

Mustapha disclosed that the council generated the sum of N26 million between August and October.

He noted that the revenue was generated from licences, fees, fines, rent on government buildings, rent on land and domestic aids. (NAN)