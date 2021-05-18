By Haruna Salami



The Senate has called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, set up a committee to rescue communities in Ondo state affected by ocean surge.

The upper chamber made the call in a resolution reached on Tuesday after it considered a motion titled “Another Cry to Rescue Ayetoro Community in Ondo State From Continuous Ocean Surge”.



The motion was sponsored by Senator Tofowomo Nicholas (Ondo South).



Accordingly, the Senate urged the executive arm to include the Niger Delta Development Commission, Ondo State Government, Nigeria Maritime, Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA), Consolidated Oil, Chevron Oil and Cavendish Oil as members of the Committee.



Tofowomo who came under Order 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Rules, recalled that on the 25th November, 2020, he had moved a motion drawing the attention of the Senate and the Federal Government to the plight of Ayetoro community, following an ocean disaster which destroyed 300 houses.

The lawmaker said three resolutions were reached by the upper chamber before, all of which were not executed.

The resolutions were: “urge the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Ondo State Government to respond and assist victims in the community as well as develop a master plan that includes building of ocean barriers to control flooding and ocean surge in the region.

“Urge the Nigeria Maritime, Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to visit Ayetoro to ascertain the level of destruction in the community with a view to proffer solution to prevent future occurrence; and



“Urge Oil Producing Companies to assist the community in re-building some of the infrastructure destroyed by the surge.”

