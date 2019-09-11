Constituents elated as Uba Sani ends thank you tour

Senator Uba Sani representing the Kaduna Central District ended a thank you tour of the seven local government areas that make up his constituency, reasserting the people’s confidence that they made the right choice.

The constituency tour which was in fulfilment of part of Uba Sani’s campaign promises, kicked off at Birnin Gwari where he interacted with the people regarding their needs and concerns.

The Senator addressed the people, especially relevant stakeholders at the Local Government Council and met separately with religious leaders, elders of the community, women and youth groups.

He stressed in each of the places he visited, that he was there purposely to thank them for their continued support, while expressing his readiness to “expeditiously address issues/concerns” once his attention would be drawn to such specific issues and concerns.

Part of the highlights of the Birnin Gwari visit was the commissioning of his Constituency Office which he said would serve as a bridge between the local Government and my humble self.

“I had earlier employed a Constituency Officer and other staff that will man the office.

“Birnin Gwari is dear to my heart. It is a strategic gateway to the southern part of Nigeria. The insecurity in the area is quite disturbing and all hands must be on deck to arrest it” he said.

The lawmaker stated that both

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai and President Buhari are not resting on their oars to ensure that the situation in the area is brought to normalcy.”

He then expressed I delight that the measures put in place are yielding results.

The Senator is believed to be the first in the country to appoint a considerable number of officials that would serve as the direct link between him and his constituents.

He is also considered the first Senator in the country to launch Town Hall meeting with the electorate and also the first to engage in official tour as a mark of post-election appreciation to the voters in villages and towns, unlike his predecessor.

The second phase of the Senator’s tour commenced with Kaduna South Local Government from where he proceeded to Kaduna North, Chikun and Kajuru Local Government Areas where he held interactive sessions with traditional and community leaders, religious leaders, party executives, youth and women groups.

In a remark at the conclusion of the constituency tour, Senator Uba Sani observed that Kaduna Central can only get better as it is now well positioned to reach new heights and regain its pride of place.

“The people are enthusiastic, willing, focused and totally committed to my goal of turning the constituency around,” noting that the thank you tour and strategic engagement with constituents had ended on a good note.

“I appreciated them for the roles they played towards the success of the APC at the last elections. I pledged to work closely with stakeholders in the local governments to address issues of insecurity and youth unemployment. I will also pay serious attention to the empowerment of women.

“The appreciation tour and strategic stakeholder engagement will be a continuous exercise. It is the best way of remaining accountable to the people in whom power truly resides. I pledge to fulfill the promises made and together with stakeholders build a Kaduna Central Senatorial District all of us would be proud of.

“I appreciate party members and well wishers for their efforts towards the success of my tour as well as the warm reception accorded me and members of my entourage, Senator Sani said, and prayed God to bless the constituents and make Kaduna Central great again,” he added.

