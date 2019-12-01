Constituency support: First batch of 100 benefit from Uba Sani’s Young Millionnaires scheme

The first batch of 100 young men and women who received agribusiness training sponsored by Kaduna Central Senator, Malam Uba Sani, graduated in Kaduna on Sunday.

The programme, launched by Senator Uba Sani, aims to produce 1,000 entrepreneurs, who will in turn employ thousands in their various poultry and fish enterprises.

The first batch of 100 beneficiaries who concluded a comprehensive one-month training in modern recreative poultry and fishery business were awarded certificates at a grand ceremony attended by dignitaries and supporters across the state.

Already, the initiative is drawing accolades from various state’s political, traditional, religious leaders and the civil society describing it as worthy of emulation.

Among them is the Kaduna state All Progressives Congress Chairman, Hon Jakada who challenged all APC elected representatives in the country to borrow a leaf from Senator Uba Sani.

The party chairman who spoke during the ceremony at the College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Mando, Kaduna, described Uba Sani as the first Kaduna Senator to conceive the idea of empowering the masses.

Earlier in his address, Senator Uba Sani observed that the era of giving fish and handouts to youths is no longer sustainable.

“It is now time to teach the young people how to fish, so that they can create wealth for themselves,” the Senator said.

He encouraged the youths to acquire skills so as to be financially self-reliant and assured the graduated students of all necessary support to access funds and grants from the Federal Government for start up capital.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Wapa Aliyu expressed gratitude to the Senator saying he has brought dynamic changes to Kaduna Central.

“Through his representation the Senatorial District is already reaping benefits and the negative narrative of previous bad and unproductive representation is being rewritten,” Aliyu said.

He said he has learned a lot and will use the knowledge acquired to start up his own agricultural business, and called on youths to avail themselves of such opportunities for training and empowerment for self-reliance.

The lawmaker has been making waves in Kaduna State with series of empowerment programmes, promotion of competition in modern and religious studies in his constituency.

Earlier in the day, distinguish Uba Sani received the people of Giwa local government on a visit to show appreciation for the recent Bill he sponsored, for an act to establish “The Federal College of Education, Giwa, Kaduna.

Another delegation of stakeholders of Birnin-Gwari Local Government led by the Council Chairman, Hon. Garba Gambo Randagi also visited to discuss security, infrastructure, agriculture, youth & women empowerment and other intervention programmes.

The delegation also expressed gratitude for his sponsored Bill seeking to establish a Federal College of Forestry Technology and Research in Birnin Gwari LG that passed the first reading.