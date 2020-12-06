Constituency projects: Kebbi communities seek more FG’s presence

Some rural communities in Kebbi have appealed to the Federal government for more infrastructure to enable them reap more democratic dividends.

The communities made the plea in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at different villages of Kebbi on Sunday.

NAN reports that the communities spoke during an inspection tour of federal constituency projects executed by members representing Kebbi the National Assembly.

The monitoring is being carried out under the Quarterly Supervision Mission of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Special Projects Unit (SPU).

Malam Yahaya Umaru of Diggi village in Kalgo Local Government Area appealed to the Federal Government to expand the only motorised borehole in the village to enable more people benefit.

He appreciated the federal government for finding the village worthy of the project, assuring that they would continue to safeguard the facility from vandalism.

Malam Abubakar Juli-Kola, another resident of Kola in Kalgo Local Government Area, appealed to government to expand the water facility provided in the village.

Malam Abubakar Usman, a resident of Jega in Jega Local Government Area, commended the federal government for providing 200 poles of solar power street light on Jega-Birnin Kebbi Road.

Usman said: “We are really enjoying the solar light, they are very bright at night, the brightness remained a source of security to the area.

“The community had taken charge of providing security to the facility to ensure that they are not vandalised by unpatriotic elements.”

He, however, appealed to SPU unit of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to provide more of such solar light in different parts of Jega.

Usman also urged government to construct rural roads to link villages in the area as well as provision of boreholes to mitigate the acute water scarcity in the area.

On his part, Alhaji Faruqu, Gulmare of Gulmare village in Gwandu Local Government Area appreciated the federal government for constructing two blocks of three classrooms in the village.

He appealed to government through the federal ministry of works to consider Gulmare village for more projects.

Malam Aliyu Yusuf of Mungadi in Maiyama Local Government Area, lauded government for the provision of solar street light, which has improved security in the village.

Yusuf called on government to assist the village with more of such projects in order to give residents a sense of belonging.

In his contribution, Malam Muhammad Muhammad of Koko in Koko Bese Local Government, complained of fault on the motorised borehole provided near Koko cemetery.

He said the facility was functioning well at the initial stage, adding that after using it for some time it developed some faults and remained unattended to.

Muhammad appealed to government to rehabilitate the borehole for the benefit of members of the community.

NAN reports that the monitoring team visited different project sites to ascertain the state of the projects and interact with the benefitting communities. (NAN)