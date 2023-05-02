Constituency Projects: Centre trains journalists, CSOs on accountability

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED), an NGO, has trained a section of media and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on fostering accountability in constituency project service delivery.

Opening the one-day event in Kano on Monday, Dr Zikrullah Ibrahim, said the aim of the training was to equip relevant stakeholders with information on constituency projects.

Ibrahim explained that the training was vital for effective delivery of critical social services, especially regarding constituency projects.

“Journalists and CSOs need to work closely by beaming the spotlight on the activities of government, especially programmes on which the government expends public funds,” he said.

Represented by the Programmes and Communication Manager of the centre, Mr Armsfree Ajanaku, the director solicited for synergy between the media and other stakeholders.

The collaboration would result in mass coverage and information dissemination to reduce corruption, he said.

According to him, the center intend to enrich the accountability skills and capacities of the media and CSOs to face serious challenges posed by the lack of transparent and accountable governance.

Ibrahim explained that the centre was always motivated to work for the realisation of a democratic Nigeria where participation, inclusion and transparency are guaranteed.

He added that state and non-state actors must actively collaborate towards accountable and responsive use of resources for the collective well-being citizens.

The executive director commended the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for its consistent efforts to track constituency projects.

“The commission had empowered citizens by publishing project details on its website, just as it has been empaneling of a team of expert trackers, to archive the set goals,” Ibrahim revealed.

In their separate presentations, two female journalists, Bilkisu Zango and Khadija Bawas, highlighted the need for the media to change strategies in advocating for transparency and accountability.

Bawas called on media and CSOs to leverage convergence in media ecosystem for constituency project reporting.

Zango also tasked stakeholders on best practices for promoting gender and social inclusion in constituency project reporting.

Some of the participants pledged to promote accountability in constituency projects through their various reportage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 35 journalists and civil society organisations took part in the one-day training organised by CHRICED.

The training, tagged “Fostering Transparency and Accountability in Constituency project delivery in Kano state”, took place at the Mambayya House in Kano. (NAN)