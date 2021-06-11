Constituency projects: Bayelsa Govt. insists on quality jobs

The Bayelsa government has advised its contractors to ensure compliance to job specifications as the state remained committed to the delivery of quality jobs in constituency projects.

Mr Ebiye Tarabina, Chairman, Directorate for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, who fielded questions from journalists on Thursday in Yenagoa after inspecting some of the projects, lauded the contractors for the quality and extent of work done so far.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects inspected included a jetty and an access road in Sangana, concrete pavements in Bekekiri, Twon Brass and Ewoama, all in Brass Local Government Area.

Tarabina said that the Gov. Douye Diri-led administration was fully committed to providing infrastructural development to change the narrative of the state.

According to him, all projects must be executed in accordance with professional standards and job specifications.

He commended members of the Bayelsa House of Assembly for initiating the constituency projects, which when completed, would serve as a catalyst for the socio-economic development of the rural areas..

The directorate chairman further applauded the communities where the projects were sited and urged them to protect them from being vandalised.

Mr Desmond Kenebai, Project Manager in Sagbama, commended the directorate for the inspection tour, adding that with the determination of the present administration, the projects would be completed on schedule.

In Nembe Local Government Area, the directorate inspected the concrete pavements at Agrisaba and Obioku and the electrification project of the sand-filled area.

In Ogbia Local Government Area, the team inspected the town hall in Otuegwe, Civic centre at Opume and the play ground in Onuebum.

It also inspected the Unity Bridge in Lalagbene, a town hall in Adagbabiri. concrete pavements in Ndoro and Ekeremor, all in Ekeremor Local Government Area. (NAN)