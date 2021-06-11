Constituency projects: Bayelsa Govt. insists on quality jobs

June 11, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



  Bayelsa government has advised its contractors to ensure compliance to job specifications as state remained to delivery of jobs in constituency projects.

Mr Ebiye Tarabina, Chairman, Directorate for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, who fielded questions from journalists on Thursday in Yenagoa after inspecting of projects, lauded contractors for and extent of work done so far.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that projects inspected included a jetty and an access road in Sangana, concrete pavements in Bekekiri, Twon Brass and Ewoama, all in Brass Local Government Area.

Tarabina said that the . Douye Diri-led administration was fully to providing infrastructural development to change the narrative of the state.

According to him, all projects must be executed in accordance professional standards and job specifications.

He commended members of the Bayelsa House of Assembly for initiating the constituency projects, which when completed, serve as a catalyst for the socio-economic development of the rural areas..

The directorate chairman further applauded the communities where the projects were sited and urged to protect from being vandalised.

Mr Desmond Kenebai, Project Manager in Sagbama, commended the directorate for the inspection tour, adding that the determination of the present administration, the projects be completed on schedule.

In Nembe Local Government Area, the directorate inspected the concrete pavements at Agrisaba and Obioku and the electrification project of the sand-filled area.

In Ogbia Local Government Area, the team inspected the town hall in Otuegwe, Civic centre at Opume and the play ground in Onuebum.

It also inspected the Unity Bridge in Lalagbene, a town hall in Adagbabiri. concrete pavements in Ndoro and Ekeremor, all in Ekeremor Local Government Area. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,